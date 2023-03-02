BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State Corrections employee has been arrested in Bath after police said he allegedly broke someone’s windshield, fled, and then damaged a police car.

Bath Police announced that Michael Trenchard was arrested on February 26, 2023 after a disturbance at a West Steuben Street bar. According to police, Trenchard, who works with the NYS Department of Corrections, allegedly jumped on a customer’s vehicle and started punching the windshield, eventually breaking it.

Police said Trenchard then ran away and was found hiding in bushes at a nearby house. Trenchard then allegedly resisted arrest, damaging the police car in the process.

Trenchard was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration and Criminal Mischief for the incident. Bath Police said he will also face a felony Criminal Mischief charge for the $3,000+ damage to the patrol car. A protection order was also issued for the victim, police said.