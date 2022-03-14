NYS parolee arrested for child endangerment in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post parolee has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation in front of two children last week, according to police.

Bryan Burleson, 30, was arrested on March 9 by Bath Police after officers responded to reports of a disturbance on South Fowler Street around 5:20 p.m. Bath Police said that after an investigation, it was determined that Burleson allegedly started a physical altercation with a victim while “two small children” were present. Police didn’t release the ages of the children.

Burleson, who is currently on NYS Parole, was charged with 2nd-degree Harassment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail and released at his arraignment.