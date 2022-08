DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Wayland are asking for assistance in locating an individual regarding recent larceny investigations in the Town of Dansville.

NYSP is asking for assistance in identifying the man and the pickup truck pictured. Police said that the pickup appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man or the pickup truck to contact SP wayland at 585 728-5758