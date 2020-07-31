NYSP: Fort Edward man found with 20 grams of meth

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) have charged two people after a traffic stop on the Northway. Matthew Harrington, 25, of Fort Edward is accused of having meth and heroin on him, Nicolle Swinton, 31, of Chester is also facing a drug charge.

Troopers say that just after 1 a.m. on Friday they stopped a vehicle driven by Swinton on the Northway. Police say they saw evidence of drug use and asked both Swinton and Harrington to step out of the vehicle.

Harrington was found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, and a baggie containing methamphetamine residue was located inside the vehicle, according to NYSP.

While at the Trooper Barracks being processed Troopers say they found 20 grams of meth and nine grams of heroin while searching Harrington.

Harrington Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree: Meth-Intent to Sell (felony)

degree: Meth-Intent to Sell (felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance: Narcotic Drug-Intent to Sell (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree- Methamphetamine (felony)

degree- Methamphetamine (felony) Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor)

Swinton has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

Swinton was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on August 24. Harrington was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.