LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police at Ithaca are asking the public for assistance in finding a man accused of stealing a laptop.

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:44 p.m., the man pictured is accused of stealing a laptop from the Best Buy store located in the Village of Lansing, according to NYSP.

NYSP believes that the man hid the laptop under his clothing and left the area in a black SUV. The laptop is a silver HP Envy laptop used by Best Buy employees and needs to be accessed by employee credentials, said NYSP

The man in the pictures is described as a bald black male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Anybody with information regarding the alleged theft is asked to contact SP Ithaca at 607 348-4441, reference case 11055064.