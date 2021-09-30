NYSP: Ithaca man arrested twice for destroying inside of house

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man was arrested on two consecutive days on felony charges for destroying the inside of a house.

On September 27, New York State Police responded to a house on Birdseye View Drive in Ithaca and found that Joshua Lotkowictz, 27, had punched a window in the front door, shattering the glass, and damaged a bedroom door.

An investigation then determined that Lotkowictz had also damaged more items in the house by breaking multiple windows and doors and ripping drywall off the walls.

Police first arrested him on Sept. 27 for Fourth-Degree Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor. Several hours later he was arrested for the felony of Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.

The next day, following the investigation, he was arrested again for Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.

Both times he was released to appear in the Ithaca Town Court on October 6 and 7.