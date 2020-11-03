NYSP K-9 injured by suspect in Steuben County, weapons/drugs uncovered

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Donald Baxter, 33, has been arrested after a New York State Police K-9 was injured during a pursuit on Nov. 2.

According to State Police, Baxter was wanted on an AUO warrant with charges pending from a search warrant. State Police say that Baxter “attempted to flee” and was caught by K-9 Bobby.

While attempting to take Baxter into custody, State Police say that K-9 Bobby was injured by Baxter.

During the investigation, State Police Investigators say they “located a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, marihuana, metal knuckles, knives, a high capacity magazine, and two loaded handguns.”

Baxter was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminal Possession of Marihuana 3rd Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, and Killing or Injuring a Police Animal.

Baxter was arraigned at Steuben County CAP Court and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail.