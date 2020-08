HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police in Horseheads need the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding unlawful surveillance.

On August 3rd, 2020, the man pictured is alleged to have used an electronic device to take unwanted pictures of a woman shopping at Aldi’s Grocery Store.

The man was possibly driving a gray crossover sports utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at (607) 739-0281