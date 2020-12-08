NYSP looking for stolen vehicle from Woodhull dealership

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police at Painted Post are investigating the theft of a Kubota RTV900 utility vehicle from the Lamb and Webster dealership in Woodhull.

The vehicle is described as two-seat Kubota orange, with black trim and silver wheels and a dump bed.

State Police believed that it was taken from the lot, near dawn, on Saturday morning December 5, 2020, by utilizing another vehicle to remove it from the scene. It was last seen traveling east on state route 417, away from the dealership.

Anyone in the Woodhull and Osceola, Pennsylvania areas, who may have observed an improperly loaded UTV, or may have home surveillance video of the roadways in front of their residence are asked to contact the New York State Police at (607) 962-3282.

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity within the Town of Woodhull area can do so by contacting 911.