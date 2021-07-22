NYSP looking to identify person connected to overnight break-in

HORSEHEAD, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The New York State Police are looking for your help in identifying a person they said is connected to an overnight break-in at the Horseheads Brewing Company on Old Ithaca Road.
State Police posted the following post to Facebook Thursday night.
The New York State Police in Horseheads is asking for assistance in identifying the individual shown in the attached photograph. This is in connection to an overnight break-in at the Horseheads Brewing Company, located at 250 Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads, NY. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.New York State Police