NYSP need help finding white pickup truck in Afton

AFTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in an incident in the village of Afton, Friday night.

On Friday, Mar. 19, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the pickup truck pictured above was last seen traveling north on State Highway 41 in the village of Afton.

Investigators describe the truck as a newer model white Chevrolet or GMC full -size pickup.

It’s described to have matching decals on the tailgate with the word “handyman” and a phone number with the 315 area code on it.

It was reported that a white male in his 40’s with a beard and dark jacket was driving.

The picture above, provided by NYSP, is of the actual truck when it was on Caswell Street in the village of Afton.

If you have any information about this truck or the driver contact New York State Police at Sidney at (607)561-7400.