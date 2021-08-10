Odessa man arrested following several cases of domestic violence

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Odessa man was arrested Monday following multiple allegations of domestic violence occurring over the span of a few weeks.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Robert D. Stockstill, 36, was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Coercion, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Stockstill was arraigned through the centralized arraignment program at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in the Schuyler County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Catharine Court at a later date.