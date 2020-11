HINSDALE, N.Y. (WETM) – On November 4, 2020, SP Olean Troopers arrested Howard B. Clugstone, 33, of Odessa, NY for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

During a traffic stop on State Route 446 in the town of Hinsdale, Clugstone was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Clugstone was arrested and released with appearance tickets for Hinsdale Town Court where he was due to appear at a later date.