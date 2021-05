ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Hoffman, 31, was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office after a rape investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hoffman allegedly had sexual contact with a female victim under the age of 15. Hoffman has been charged with Rape in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony and Criminal Sexual Act in the Second degree, also a Class D felony,

Hoffman was arraigned virtually with the Town of Montour Falls Court and released.