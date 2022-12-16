ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Odessa man has been sentenced for a sex act against a child, according to the Schuyler County District Attorney.

The DA’s office announced that Christopher Hoffman, 33, was sentenced in Schuyler County Court on December 14 for the sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15. Hoffman was sentenced on one count each of 2nd-degree Criminal Sex Act and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was sentenced to six years in prison and eight years of post-release supervision. The announcement said he was convicted in October 2022.

Hoffman was arrested in May 2021 after a rape investigation. He was originally charged with 2nd-degree Rape and Criminal Sexual Act at the time of his arrest.