Odessa woman indicted for possessing meth lab materials

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Odessa woman has been indicted for possessing multiple materials used to make meth.

Mia Force-Russell was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on November 19 for allegedly having “two or more items of laboratory equipment and two ore more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents” and intending to use them for illegally preparing methamphetamines.

She was indicted on one count of third-degree Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine.

Force-Russell was previously arrested in March 2021 for possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.