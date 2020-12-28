Officers injured in two Elmira Correctional Facility attacks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility were treated for injuries after two separate inmate attacks on Friday, Dec. 18, according to the NYSCOPBA.

The first alleged attack occurred at 8:45 a.m. when an officer began to conduct a random cell search. As the cell door was opened, the inmate allegedly began to punch the officer in the upper body.

The inmate was taken to the ground and handcuffed by the officer, who was transported to a local hospital for pain and swelling to his right hand, left thumb, and right forearm.

The inmate, 33, is serving a 10 year sentence after being convicted for Attempted Murder 2nd in 2014 in Kings County. He was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

At 8:10 p.m., during evening recreation, a 21-year-old inmate exited his cell in improper clothing and was directed back into his cell by an officer. After becoming argumentative, the inmate allegedly attempted to strike the officer with his right fist.

Two officers grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the floor where the inmate allegedly grabbed one of the officers in a chokehold around his neck and head.

Officers were able to get the inmate in handcuffs and placed him in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

The inmate, 21, is serving a two year sentence for Attempted Burglary 2nd after being convicted in Monroe County in 2018.

Three officers suffered “sustained pain and swelling to their extremities” and were treated by facility medical staff.

“Two days past Christmas and we are reporting additional attacks on staff as we close out 2020. This will be a record year for assaults on staff despite the inmate population being at its lowest level in decades. There is no reason to believe 2021 will be any different until DOCCS makes staff safety their priority.” Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President

In late November three officers were injured in inmate attacks that resulted in two officers needing outside medical attention.