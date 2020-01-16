Oklahoma man arrested for Steuben County burglary, released without bail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff deputies arrested Jacob Canute, 29, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, after he was extradited from his home state.

According to Sheriff Jim Allard, Canute has been charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, both Class A misdemeanors, and did not appear for his appointed court date.

Canute was also arrested on several pending charges by the New York State Police.

Canute was released on his own recognizance at Steuben County Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator