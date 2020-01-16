Oklahoma man arrested for Steuben County burglary, released without bail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff deputies arrested Jacob Canute, 29, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, after he was extradited from his home state.

According to Sheriff Jim Allard, Canute has been charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, both Class A misdemeanors, and did not appear for his appointed court date.

Canute was also arrested on several pending charges by the New York State Police.

Canute was released on his own recognizance at Steuben County Court.