One arrested after DWI in Elmira early Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, state troopers out of Horseheads noticed an individual going at high rates of speed along Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira.

A traffic stop was conducted and found Alexander Morales behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Field sobriety tests were done to check the status of Morales, after multiple failed attempts by, it was concluded that he was driving while impaired and placed under arrest.

Morales was also issued additional traffic violations returnable to the city of Elmira Court.