HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning resident has been arrested on weapons, forgery and traffic charges in connection to a lengthy police chase across county lines, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Semachiah Mcduffie, 27, was arrested on July 7 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the chase. The arrest report said that Mcduffie allegedly led police on a chase starting in Watkins Glen and ending in Hammondsport.

After the chase, Mcduffie was allegedly found to have a stun gun and counterfeit money.

Mcduffie was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, 2nd-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Reckless Driving, Operating While Registration Suspended and several other traffic violations. Mcduffie was arraigned in the Schuyler County CAP Court.