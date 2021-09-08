One injured after Linden Place shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Linden Place that left one person in the hospital.

At 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of Linden Place.

Officers interviewed witnesses and found a house with several bullet holes. One person in the house had a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim provided a description of one of the suspects, and police believe the house was targeted.

Police determined a vehicle dropped off two people at the residence. One went on the porch, and the other stayed in the yard. Several shots were fired toward the house. The suspects then ran back to the vehicle as it pulled up.

The car, which had been reported stolen, was found abandoned a short time later in the 200 block of Harmon Street.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.