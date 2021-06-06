One man arrested following domestic disturbance Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday, the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence on Winsor Ave. for a domestic disturbance. Prior to arrival, the responding officers received information that the male involved had left the residence and reportedly was in possession of a handgun. A description of the individual was provided.

A short time later Officer’s encountered the subject in the area of Winsor Ave. and Grove St. The male was taken into custody and determined to be in possession of a fully loaded .22 caliber revolver.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan N. Moffe, a 19-year-old male, was arrested and charged with Menacing 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree. Moffe is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.