One man indicted for possessing a loaded semi-automatic weapon with scratched-off serial numbers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Brizzee Jr. was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing a semi-automatic pistol with scratched-off serial numbers.

According to the indictment, Brizzee Jr. allegedly possessed a 9mm Hi-Point Model 9 semi-automatic weapon in the City of Elmira on Oct. 23, 2021. When confronted by law enforcement, Brizzee Jr. allegedly provided a false name.

Brizzee Jr. was indicted on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal impersonation. The weapons charges include a second-degree and two third-degree charges.

