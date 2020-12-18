One person arrested for fake bomb found in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Mark “Charlie” Burke, 59, was arrested in connection to the fake bomb that was left outside the Steuben County Mental Health Building in Bath on Dec. 4.

Last week an employee of the mental health center arrived at work and saw a wire running from a nearby building going into a canister outside of the mental health center. The area was evacuated and a bomb squad was called in, only to find that the device was not real.

According to Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen, Burke allegedly left and has continued to leave suspicious and threatening letters and objects at various locations throughout the Village of Bath.

Burke, who Chief Mullen says is homeless, was charged with Leaving a false bomb, a class D felony and was taken to the Steuben County Centralized arraignment court.

“As the Department of Homeland Security Motto goes, “See Something, Say Something”. We would like to thank the observant and cautious public for their quick and diligent response to this incident.”