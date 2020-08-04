One person arrested for robbery in Bath, two suspects at-large

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Vincent Martilotti, 38, was arrested by members of the Village of Bath Police Department in connection to a home invasion robbery and assault on W. Morris Street in Bath on July 24.

Martilotti has been charged with robbery and assault, both in the first degree, and was taken to centralized arraignment where he was remanded without bail. Martilotti was also on felony probation for the sale of controlled substances, and police say that more charges are expected after a grand jury presentation.

Bath Police say that two suspects, Danielle Wright and Robin Robinson, are also suspects in the July 24 home invasion. Police say both Wright and Robinson are homeless and are known to be in the Elmira and Corning area.

Any information as to their whereabouts should be forwarded to Investigator

Taft at the Bath Police Department, 607-776-2175.