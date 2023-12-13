BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been arrested following a domestic incident that took place in Bath on Friday.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Joel D. Wandell “Sedona” 48, of Bath, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, and charged with strangulation in the second degree, a class D felony, and assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Police say the incident occurred at Colonial Lawns, where they responded to a report of a female who needed help.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the neighbor’s front porch, who had sustained minor injuries to her neck and face. Bath ambulance arrived at the scene to evaluate and treat the victim involved.