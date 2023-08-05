ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was taken to the hospital after being assaulted near the Ithaca Commons on Friday night.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to a business on the 100 block of West State Street around 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 4 after receiving a call about someone who was either shot or stabbed in the neck. Police say that the victim told officers that he was standing on the sidewalk in front of the business when two unidentified black males attacked him.

The victim told police that one of the suspects pulled out what looked like a handgun and unsuccessfully attempted to fire it at the victim. The suspect repeatedly hit the victim in the head and neck with the handgun before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of lacerations he received during the attack.

The suspects have not been identified and remain at large. Both of the suspects were described as being black males wearing dark-colored clothing. One of the suspects was wearing a red bandana at the time of the assault.

While at the scene, officers found evidence that supported witness reports that the gun used in the assault may have been a pellet or BB gun. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information about the assault is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods below: