ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for more information into a stabbing that left one person in the hospital that occurred the morning of June 19th.

Ithaca Police responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive at approximately 2:15 AM. Officers found a victim who was unconscious and had a stab wound to the upper leg.

The victim was brought to a local hospital where they are listed in stable, but critical condition.

The suspects in this crime are described as a Hispanic male, a white male with tattoos and

a beard, two black males who were wearing face masks, and a heavy-set black female.

One of the black males was described as having a lighter skin tone and dreadlocks.

In addition, a gun was located near the vicinity of the stabbing and was recovered. It is unknown at this time if said firearm is connected to the stabbing.

The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtip