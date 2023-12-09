ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, on 150 Harriet Street at an apartment complex in Elmira. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in the stairway of the building who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The person was treated by EMS on scene and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Police say the person is in stable condition.

Police collected several pieces of evidence and interviewed several witnesses on the scene, but the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT.