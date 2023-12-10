ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was injured during a Saturday night shooting in Ithaca.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, one male was shot on Dec. 9 on the 100 block of North Plain Street. Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body after getting into an argument with someone he knew. Officers arrived at the scene at about 9:30 p.m. after getting multiple calls about a shooting and aided the victim until emergency medical services arrived.

The victim was flown to a regional trauma center for treatment, and police say he is in stable but serious condition. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Witnesses told police that an older gray sedan was involved in the shooting and left the scene before police arrived. During the shooting, at least two uninvolved vehicles were hit with gunfire, and the owners have been notified.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Department assisted the Ithaca Police Department at the scene. Anyone who has any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible using one of the methods listed below.