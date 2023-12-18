Update: According to the Elmira Police Department, one person has been arrested in connection to the stabbing that occurred this afternoon on Columbia Street in Elmira.

Police say when they arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m., they found the victim who had sustained a stab wound to the abdomen. An investigation into the incident then began, where police gathered information and a description of the person who had done the stabbing.

A person matching the description of the suspect was later located and confirmed to be involved in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

As a result, Vincent Rodriguez, 45, of Elmira, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony. He is now awaiting his summons to the Elmira City Court.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person has been left injured following a stabbing incident that occurred on Monday afternoon in Elmira.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, one person was taken away by ambulance following what seemed to be a street altercation that took place around 3:50 p.m. on Columbia Street. It is believed that the victim ran to a neighboring house following the incident and was still alive when they were taken away from the scene.

Elmira Police and the Elmira Fire Department responded to the incident, where police had a drone on the scene. Elmira crime detectives were also at the scene investigating and taking pictures of where the incident took place.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.