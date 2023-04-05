ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Walnut Street in Elmira Tuesday night.

Elmira Police said that officers responded to the 300 block of Walnut St. in the evening on April 4, 2023 for a report of gunshots. Police found one person who had been shot.

The person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

EPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and no other information will be released. Anyone witnesses or anyone with information should contact EPD at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. Anonymous tips can also be made on the City of Elmira website.