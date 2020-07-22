One person shot on E. Second Street Wednesday morning, suspect at large

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting Wednesday morning at a home on the 700 block of E. Second Street in Elmira.

On Wednesday just after 2:00 a.m., officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the residence and learned the victim had gone to the former emergency room entrance at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The victim was found, transported for surgery, and police say that the victim is expected to recover.

A second person involved in the incident went to the hospital after he suffered a cut to his face.

During the investigation, police learned that a group of people were inside the home and someone knocked at the door. When the second victim answered they were struck in the face, causing the cut to his eye. The man who entered the home “made specific demands” and fired a gun, hitting the first victim.

Elmira Police say that the details of this shooting are vague and that “those involved are not being fully cooperative with law enforcement” and that “this is not believed to have been a random act.”

If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.