Ongoing robbery investigation in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Ithaca Police are looking into a reported robbery in the city Thursday.

Police issued the following information around the robbery;

On Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at approximately 2:53 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a subject who had been physically assaulted and robbed behind the Tompkins County Mental Health Building at 201 East Green Street.

Upon arrival on scene Officers located the victim who reported being approached by an unidentified male while he was seated at a picnic table in the area behind the Tompkins County Mental Health Building. The victim stated that the suspect then punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground. While on the ground the suspect reportedly removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the pockets of the victim prior to fleeing from the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for injuries sustained during this incident and Officers remained on scene canvassing the area for the suspect and potential evidence.



At this time this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the means below, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

SGT Thomas Condzella, Ithaca Police Department