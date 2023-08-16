LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — An Osceola man was arrested after a road rage incident that occurred in the Town of Lindley last month.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Joseph A. McCallum, 43, on Aug. 15 after investigating a road rage incident that happened in July. Police say McCallum intentionally drove a vehicle at another vehicle and crashed into it. This crash injured another person and caused damage to the vehicle he hit.

McCallum has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. All of these charges are class D felonies except for the criminal possession charge, which is a class E felony.

McCallum had his initial court appearance in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was held as a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.

The City of Corning Police Department assisted the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office with this arrest.