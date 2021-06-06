Overnight altercation ends in single gunshot in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Late Saturday night, a large group of people was engaged in altercations on the west end of the Commons and on Cayuga and State Streets, blocking the roadway for several minutes. The subjects involved significantly outnumbered police that had responded to the scene, which included Ithaca Police, Tompkins County Deputy Sheriffs, New York State Police, and Cornell Police.

After efforts were made by police and concerned citizens to separate conflicting parties, the large group began to disperse and leave the area. A short time later, as the last remaining involved parties left the area, a single gunshot was heard near Seneca and Geneva Streets, about a block away from the site of the initial altercations. Officers rushed to the scene where it was subsequently determined that a subject had fired a single bullet toward a vehicle passing by southbound on Geneva Street. It is believed the shooting suspect was also significantly involved in the altercations earlier. A single shell casing was recovered at the scene.

There were no injured persons found, nor have any come forward.

This incident is actively being investigated and no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Investigations Division through the following means: