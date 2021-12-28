Owego man arrested after burglary investigation

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Tioga County last week.

John Bair, 34, was arrested on December 23 around 9 p.m. after an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Owego.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office charged Bair with third-degree Burglary, second-degree Harassment, and first-degree Criminal Contempt.

Bair was arranged in CAP Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $1,000 bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court on December 30, 2021.