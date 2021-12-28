Owego man arrested after burglary investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Tioga County last week.

John Bair, 34, was arrested on December 23 around 9 p.m. after an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Owego.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office charged Bair with third-degree Burglary, second-degree Harassment, and first-degree Criminal Contempt.

Bair was arranged in CAP Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $1,000 bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court on December 30, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now