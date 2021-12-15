Owego man arrested for sexual abuse involving a child

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tioga County man was arrested by New York State Police after a sex offense investigation involving a child.

According to New York State Police, Thomas Spencer of Owego was arrested on Dec. 14 for an incident reported to Troopers in August 2021. State Police tell 18 News that an investigation revealed that Spencer allegedly touched a child less than the age of 11 inappropriately.

Spencer, 33, was arrested on one first degree felony charge of sex abuse – contact with an individual under the age of 11.

New York State Police investigators worked with the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office on the case. and Spencer was transported to Tioga County Central Arraignment and Processing.