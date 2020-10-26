Owego man arrested on child porn charges

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Dennis McKinney, 56, was arrested for allegedly uploading sexually explicit images of children online, according to New York State Police.

McKinney has been charged with felony Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony, and was arraigned in the Town of Owego Court. He was released to Tioga County Probation pending further action in Tioga County Criminal Court.

The Troop C Computer Crimes Unit, Troop C Forensic Identification Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted with the investigation.

