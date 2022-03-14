OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges has been arrested and released for allegedly abusing a child under the age of 7, according to police.

Steven Bunting, 33, was arrested by the Village of Owego Police Department on March 10 after an investigation into a child abuse complaint. Police said Bunting allegedly abused and assaulted a child under the age of 7.

Bunting was charged with 2nd-degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon and 2nd-degree Assault with Intent to Cause Injury to a Person Under 7 Years Old, both felonies. He also was charged with five misdemeanor counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Bunting was arraigned at the Tioga County CAP Court. He was later released on his own recognizance, the Owego Police Department said.