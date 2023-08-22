OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man faces multiple charges after a domestic incident that occurred in Owego on Saturday.

According to the Owego Police, they responded to a reported 911 Hang Up call on Lackawanna Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Upon arrival, Police found a female victim who was upset and had been in a verbal argument with her estranged boyfriend, later identified as Scott L. Franks of Owego.

During the investigation of the incident, the female indicated that Franks began arguing with her and refused to let her leave his residence. He then obtained her phone and prevented her from calling 911 for help. The victim was able to get out of the residence and seek help from a neighbor’s residence and call 911.

Franks was taken into custody on a Domestic Incident and arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

While on the scene of the incident, Franks refused to enter the Police Patrol Vehicle and was charged with Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor. Additionally, once he made it to the Owego Police Department, he became violent and loud and damaged property within the police department. He was then charged for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony.

Franks was held at the police station and later brought before Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court. The Judge released him on bail.