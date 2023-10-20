CANTON, Pa. (WETM) — An Owego man faces up to six years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after being sentenced on Friday for a robbery he committed back in November 2022.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Andrew Honnick was sentenced to 22 months to six years in prison along with fines of $750 and repayments of $1,803.20 for the crime of burglary in the first degree.

Documents say that Honnick was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department following the robbery that happened in Canton on November 22, 2022.

Police say that Honnick had followed a 75-year-old woman from Tioga Downs Casino to her home in Canton. They say that Honnick had gone into her garage when she got to her house and stole her purse from her car, containing her phone, checkbook, and credit cards among other personal items.