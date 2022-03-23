TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is still looking for another man after an Owego teen was arrested for allegedly helping to steal multiple video consoles, controllers and alcohol from a home in Tioga County.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old after a two-week investigation into a home break-in earlier this month. Deputies first responded to a burglary at a home on Glenmary Drive near Talcott Street in the Town of Tioga on March 3. Investigators determined that two young men broke into the house and the adjoining garage between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teen and the other man allegedly stole multiple items, including a black Xbox Series X, a green Seagate hard drive, a white Xbox 1 with a gray and red sticker, two Xbox controllers and several bottles of alcohol. The two then left on Talcott Street into the Village of Owego, according to authorities.

The teen was arrested on March 14 and charged with 2nd-degree Burglary, 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief, 4th-degree Grand Larceny. He was arraigned in CAP court and taken to the Tioga County Jail on $2,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information or who might have seen the suspects or stolen property is asked to call the office at 607-687-1010. Tips can also be left on the Tioga County Sheriff’s anonymous tip line.