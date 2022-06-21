SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) — An Owego woman has been sentenced to up to 11 years of incarceration after her 2021 arrest in relation to the drug overdose of another woman, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Mindyn Marmillion, 38, was arrested by Sayre police for offenses that occurred on January 10, 2021.

According to the original arrest report, Marillion was arrested in connection to the fatal overdose of a woman in Sayre. Sayre Police were called to the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn on Jan. 10, 2021, at 7:43 a.m. for a reported drug overdose and found the victim deceased.

Marmillion was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania correctional facility for 3 years to 11 years for the offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Possession of a Controlled Substance.