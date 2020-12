MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a residential burglary in Monroeton, Pa.

According to State Police, $100 worth of oxygen tanks were reportedly stolen from a home located at 29 Creamery Rd.

There were no witnesses and it is unknown at this time when the burglary actually occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop P at (570) 265-2186.