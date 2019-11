COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS, Pa. (WETM) – Daniel Peters of Columbia Cross Roads was arrested for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old son.

Troopers were dispatched on Nov. 2 to a residence in Columbia Township for a domestic assault report. State Police say Peters punched and choked his son to the point where he could not breathe.

Peters’s son suffered minor injuries and was treated at Troy Hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Peters, who was housed at the Bradford County Jail.