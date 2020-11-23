PA fugitive arrested for counterfeit money, burglaries

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Jesse Colegrove, 32, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to multiple investigations regarding counterfeit money, burglaries, and larcenies.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Colegrove “over a month long period, committed several larcenies, stole vehicles, ran from the police on at least three occasions, passed counterfeit money, and was wanted on warrants in both the City of Corning and Tioga County, Pennsylvania.”

Colegrove was taken into custody by the Elmira Police Department after a week-long search by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, City of Corning Police, and the United States Secret Service.

Colegrove has been charged with the following offenses in Steuben County:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree- Credit Card

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree- Value exceeding $3,000

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle-Without Owners Consent

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer

Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree

Petit Larceny

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree- 6 Counts

Violation of Conditional Sentence- Corning City Court Warrant

Warrant of Arrest- Tioga County for Flight to avoid

Additional charges are anticipated in the State Of New York and the State of Pennsylvania.

Colegrove was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail as a fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania