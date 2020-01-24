PA fugitive arrested in Chemung County

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Dustin Root of Millerton was arrested in Southport as a fugitive of justice after a traffic stop conducted by Chemung County Sheriff Deputies.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Root was a passenger during a traffic stop on State Route 328 on Jan. 23 around 11:48 p.m.

During the stop, authorities learned Root was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania for a parole violation stemming from an original charge of Theft By Unlawful Taking Moveable Property.

Root was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court on the Fugitive From Justice charge and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.