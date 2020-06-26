PA man arrested after police chase through Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Frederick Butler, 37, of Columbia Crossroads, was arrested on Thursday evening after a chase through the city of Elmira.

On June 25, 2020 at around 7:10 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop on a grey Honda Civic on Lormore Street, just west of Maple Ave as it had twice failed to signal for a turn. During the stop, officers say they detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle with three people.

Two women, including the driver, exited the vehicle but the backseat passenger, Butler, moved from the back seat to the drivers seat and fled the scene, leading to a lengthy chase.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned behind the rear of Erie Plaza and Butler was taken into custody without incident after being found running towards the railroad tracks.

A New York State Police K9 located a camouflage pouch Butler discarded, which contained a loaded .380 handgun, which police say was stolen.





Butler was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a C felony; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd, an E Felony, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd, Reckless Driving, Unreasonable Speed and Failing to Stop for a Stop Sign.

The 30 year old female Elmira resident driver was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd and two traffic citations for failing to signal.

Butler is being held in the Elmira City Lock Up pending an arraignment through Elmira City Court later this morning.