PA man arrested after State Police chase in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after a State Police chase in Bradford County.

On Nov. 17, State Police say Stormey Kissell entered a checkpoint on Liberty Corners and Airport Road in Towanda Township where he was stopped by Troopers. State Police say Kissell claimed to not have a driver’s license, vehicle registration, or insurance information and was directed to pull over.

Troopers say Kissell briefly pulled over before fleeing at a high rate of speed and traveling through stop signs on Liberty Corners Road. During the pursuit, State Police say Kissell entered the opposing lanes of traffic several times and struck a house on Railroad Street.

Kissell eventually led the chase onto State Route 220 where the pursuit was terminated for public safety. Kissell’s red Ford Escape was located wrecked on Lynch Road in Burlington Township.

Kissell was later located on Nov. 19 and arraigned in Bradford County Court on Nov. 20 with bail set at $80,000.

Kissell was charged with felony fleeing an officer, accident involving damage, reckless and careless driving, and other vehicle violations. He was remanded to the Bradford County Jail.